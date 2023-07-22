9 immigration officers transferred after escorting pop star Jackson Wang at Thai airport

It is not unusual for celebrities to have protection from immigration police officers when they arrive at an airport.

So when Hong Kong-born pop star Jackson Wang arrived at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday, he was accompanied by officers as well.

Hundreds of fans were seen waiting for Wang, a member of K-pop boy band Got7, at the Bangkok airport, according to videos posted on social media platforms. Wang, who was in the country to attend an event, was seen walking through the departure lounge under heavy police protection.

But his arrival at the airport resulted in extended waiting times for other passengers at immigration counters, reported the Bangkok Post.

Wang also allegedly received special treatment and police protection, which caused delays in the service at immigration counters, according to complaints filed by passengers at the airport.

This resulted in the Immigration Bureau ordering a transfer of nine officers to inactive posts at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, reported Thai newspaper The Nation.

The officers include one police major, six senior sergeant majors and two sergeants.

The transfer, which was done immediately and until further notice, aims to improve the overall efficiency of police operations at the airport, said The Nation.

Wang kicked off his Magic Man world tour in Bangkok in November 2022, which took him to Singapore in December.

One of the most popular foreign artists in Thailand, Wang’s popularity rose in the country after performing at a football match between Manchester United and Liverpool in 2022.

In the same year, Wang’s name was the most searched word on Google’s Year in Search 2022 under the “Trending People” category in Thailand.