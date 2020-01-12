89 schoolchildren in Johor infected with influenza

JOHOR BARU - A total of 89 schoolchildren in Johor have been infected with influenza.

Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan said on Sunday (Jan 12) that Johor Baru has 56 cases which is the highest number in the state, reported Bernama news agency.

This is followed by the towns of Kulai (15), Tangkak (six), Kluang (five), Muar (five) and one in Batu Pahat and Pontian.

Mr Azman said data from government and private health centres showed that those affected include students from pre-school, primary and secondary school.

"Schools are operating as usual. When there are one or two cases, the school's standard operating procedure applies, which means cleansing the classroom with disinfectant," was quoted as saying by Bernama.

If the number of cases increases further, the relevant health offices will decide whether to suspend classes or close the schools.

"So far, this has not been necessary in Johor," Mr Azman said, adding that the Johor Health Department had taken early measures to tackle the problem and is in constant contact with the health offices.

The schools also have instruments to detect students who have fever and they have been advised to clean the classrooms with disinfectant, he said.

Anyone with symptoms of influenza are not allowed to go to school. "They will be required to stay at home and seek treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital," he was quoted as saying.

Related Story Schools close, hospitals turn patients away as flu outbreak gets worse in Malaysia

Those found sick while in school will be quarantined in a special room or the sick bay.

Mr Azman said students staying in hostels will also be quarantined until they recover.