85-year-old man dies saving pet from dog catchers in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - An 85-year-old man died following an incident where he was allegedly involved in a tug-of-war with Bentong Municipal Council dog catchers who came to remove his pet dog.

Mr Law Sei Kiew lived alone with his seven-year-old mixed breed dog in his two-storey house in Taman Saga in Bentong, Pahang.

According to a neighbour, Mr Chan Poh Loong, 55, the incident happened at 5pm on Wednesday when a group of council dog catchers came to the housing area.

Mr Chan said: “The dog was inside the compound, but the gate was not locked.

“The dog catchers went near the gate, and the dog came out.”

He said Mr Law was very attached to the dog, which he had raised since it was a puppy. It was never allowed to wander around.

The dog catchers had placed a noose around the dog, and when Mr Law heard the commotion, he rushed out of his house and pleaded for it to be released, according to the neighbour.

“The dog catchers restrained the dog with the loop and pole and tried to drag it away, but Mr Law held on to the pole, refusing to let go,’’ he said.

A struggle ensued, with the dog catchers also refusing to budge.

However, Mr Law then collapsed and fell into a nearby drain.

An ambulance was called, but Mr Law was pronounced dead by the paramedics who had tried to revive him.

As for the dog, Mr Chan said, it was still at Mr Law’s home, although its future was uncertain as Mr Law’s children had returned to their respective homes in other states after the funeral.

Mr Law’s son declined to speak to the media, saying that the family wanted to be left alone.

When contacted, Bentong Municipal Council’s Public Health Department head Norizam Saad said the council had made a police report on the matter.

He declined to elaborate, saying he was away attending a course and had not received full information regarding the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK