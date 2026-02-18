Straitstimes.com header logo

85% of TB cases in Malaysia involve locals, says health minister

PETALING JAYA – Some

85 per cent of the reported tuberculosis (TB) cases

in Malaysia involved locals, says the country’s Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dr Dzulkefly said, contrary to some public sentiment, foreigners make up only 15 per cent of the reported TB cases.

“Recently, various perceptions have emerged linking the spread of TB to the influx of foreign nationals.

“However, the facts show otherwise. Data from the Health Ministry confirms that 85 per cent of reported cases involve local citizens, while only 15 per cent involve foreigners.

“This means the risk of transmission within our own communities is real and must not be taken lightly,” he said in a Facebook statement on Feb 18.

He said the disease is not merely a clinical issue, but also a ‘disease of poverty’ as it is closely associated with socio-economic factors such as overcrowded living conditions and malnutrition.

Dr Dzulkefly said TB is not a new phenomenon in Malaysia’s public health landscape, as it has existed for a long time and remains an endemic disease that requires serious attention from all parties.

“The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis germ is highly resilient, but the good news is that TB can be prevented, treated, and fully cured if detected early and if patients adhere to at least six months of antibiotic treatment.

The minister urged the public to be aware of the disease’s symptoms and to take preventive measures.

“Seek medical attention immediately if you have a cough lasting more than two weeks, fever or night sweats, and unexplained weight loss.

“Take preventive steps and ensure children receive the BCG immunisation, and practise a healthy lifestyle with good home ventilation,” he said.

He also called on the public to put an end to the stigma against those with TB.

He said his ministry remains committed to strengthening its active case detection strategy and working with various agencies through a whole-of-government approach to end TB endemicity in Malaysia.

On Feb 16, Malaysia’s Health Ministry reportedly said that a total of 503 new TB cases were detected nationwide up to Epidemiological Week 5 in 2026, bringing the cumulative total to 2,571 cases.

It said Sabah recorded the highest number at 614, followed by Selangor (476), Sarawak (257), Johor (233) as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (202). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

