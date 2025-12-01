80% of Hat Yai residents return home as floodwaters recede; over 8,000 cars found submerged

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Around 80 per cent of residents have now returned to their homes to assess the damage, while some remain in evacuation shelters arranged by the province.

BANGKOK – As at Dec 1, nine days after the massive flooding in Hat Yai, water levels have continued to recede and the city has entered full recovery and clean-up mode.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the urgent removal of damaged belongings and waste, setting a target that residents must be able to return home within seven days, and Hat Yai must be fully cleaned within 14 days.

Reporters surveying the evacuation shelter at Prince of Songkla University (PSU) noted that more than 10,000 evacuees had been staying there earlier.

As at Dec 1 , some residents remain at the shelter, but many have begun returning home, as the centre will relocate evacuees on Dec 2 to the Ban Phru – Wat Thep Chum Num evacuation site.

On the morning of Dec 1 , evacuees were seen having breakfast, some waiting for relatives to pick them up.

Many worried about where they would sleep once home, as their houses had not yet been cleaned. Some residents discovered they had no home left – only the frame remained.

A 79-year-old grandmother who must return home on Dec 2, told reporters that her house was destroyed, leaving only its structure.

She tearfully said: “I don’t even know how to keep fighting anymore. I’m old... this year was the worst. My house... only the frame is left.”

Hat Yai was the hardest-hit district, affecting more than 226,000 households and 406,823 people.

The Songkhla Provincial Office reported significant progress in restoring damaged infrastructure: