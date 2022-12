MANILA - On the second floor of a rickety shack in the Tondo slums of Manila, newborn Vinice Mabansag sleeps on a mattress pushed against the wall on which a poster declares her the world’s eight billionth baby.

Her mother, Ms Maria Margarita Villorente, 27, does not have a job. Her father, Mr Alvin Mabansag, 26, earns just 2,000 pesos (S$49) a month repairing cellphones near a market in the Philippines’ capital. Her parents do not share surnames because they are not married.