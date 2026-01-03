7 Malaysian siblings finally get citizenship after uncle’s DNA confirms family ties

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - For most of their lives, seven siblings lived in the shadows, without identity documents, formal schooling or the certainty of a stable future.

On Jan 2, that long chapter finally closed when they received their MyKad from the National Registration Department (NRD).

The siblings, aged between 16 and 29, were presented with their identity cards by NRD director-­general Badrul Hisham Alias during a modest yet emotional gathering at their home in Rawang.

Now that they have ­proper identification, they can travel freely, pursue formal education, and seek stable employment without any anxiety.

Speaking on behalf of her ­siblings, Ms Nur Hakikah Ismail, 23, struggled to hold back tears as she recalled their childhood.

“We grew up in a village and none of us ever went to school. We lived day to day without education or proper documents,” she said.

Ms Nur Hakikah said their lives had always felt “abnormal”.

“We lived in fear because we had no birth certificates or identity cards, even though we were never detained by the authorities.

“We endured all kinds of humiliation wherever we went. People questioned our background, asking why we never went to school and making remarks about our Sabahan father and Indonesian mother,” she said.

With no access to formal education, the siblings relied on informal learning, teaching themselves basic reading and writing by watching television and listening to conversations around them.

Another sister, Ms Nur Shakila, 19, said she still dreams of studying one day.

“It feels a bit late to start basic education, but I still want to learn. I once dreamed of becoming a doctor, a news anchor or even a chef. I am still figuring things out, and I hope I’ll get a chance to enter the field I want,” she said.

The second eldest sibling, Mr Muhammad Fazril, 28, said receiving his MyKad has opened doors that were previously closed.

“I am grateful to finally have proper identification. Now I can apply for formal jobs with payslips and Employees Provident Fund contributions,” he said.

Explaining the case, Mr Badrul Hisham said such situations often stem from unregistered marriages.

“When parents do not register their marriages, these are the consequences facing their children,” he said, urging the media and non-governmental organisations to alert the NRD if they encounter similar cases involving stateless individuals.

He said the NRD initiated investigations after the case was brought to his attention, including tracing the parents’ documentation.

“We found that the parents’ marriage was never registered and had to be regularised. DNA tests were conducted to confirm that all seven children were indeed the biological offspring of their parents,” he said.

As the siblings’ father passed away in September 2023, NRD traced his closest kin to complete the DNA verification process.

According to the NRD, the parents’ marriage was validated in December 2023, paving the way for the siblings’ birth certificate applications that same month.

Their DNA test results were finalised last June, leading to their birth certificates and MyKad approvals last month.

Mr Badrul Hisham reminded Malaysians to ensure births are properly registered, stressing that eligible citizens risk missing out on their rights and benefits if documentation is neglected.

Separately, he said the NRD has received 55 applications to formally register Baba and Nyonya ethnicity status, with 11 approved so far.

News reports said the pilot phase to officially register Baba Nyonya lineage in identity documents began on Jan 1.

Mr Badrul Hisham added that the system has been running smoothly, with no technical issues reported so far. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK