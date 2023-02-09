7 killed in Genting tourist van crash

GENTING HIGHLANDS - Seven people have died while at least eight others suffered injuries after a chartered van crashed into a concrete divider when driving down the winding roads on Genting Highlands on Wednesday.

The co-driver of the tourist van succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, said Pahang police chief Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said 14 people – including two drivers – were in the vehicle during the accident which occurred at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

He added those who died included two men and five women.

He said the co-driver Chang Them Kong, 70, was among six victims who were sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur but died while receiving medical treatment.

Police commissioner Ramli said two others were sent to Bentong Hospital for medical treatment but were later transferred to the Termeloh Hospital, while six had died at the scene.

“The six had been identified as the driver, Wong Choun Chiet, 49, Foong Ah Lan, 68, Lee Moy, 67, Goh Siew Kim, 61, Ang Meng Hong, 62, and Seow Mee Tin, 72,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the van came to Genting Highlands from Penang carrying 12 women and two male drivers.

“They were on their way down from Genting Highlands when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner and crashed into the divider,” he said.

He also urged witnesses to come forward and assist in further investigations.

“We also want to remind motorists to always be cautious and courteous and ensure their vehicles are well maintained before taking to the roads,” he said.