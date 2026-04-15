7 French tourists arrrested in Phuket over disruptive Songkran water play

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The incident took place on April 12, 2026, when the Patong Police radio centre received a report of a group of tourists gathering to play with water in a way that obstructed traffic and disturbed other people.

BANGKOK - Patong Police Station in Phuket on April 14 clarified an incident that drew attention on social media, in which officers were seen intervening and arresting tourists accused of going too far while playing with water and spraying others in a disruptive manner.

The incident took place on April 12, 2026, when the Patong Police radio centre received a report of a group of tourists gathering to play with water in a way that obstructed traffic and disturbed other people.

Police officers went to the scene and found a number of foreign tourists playing with water on Prachanukhro Road in a manner that blocked traffic and disrupted other road users.

Officers told them to disperse, but some of the tourists refused to comply.

Police then arrested seven French tourists on a charge of causing a public nuisance.

The suspects were taken in, fined and warned not to repeat the offence.

Afterwards, Patong police also informed shops and residents along Prachanukhro Road in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket, not to place water barrels on the road or play with water in a way that obstructed traffic and disturbed others.

Patong police added that being sprayed with water by revellers was normal for officers during Songkran, as it happens every year. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK