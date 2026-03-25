6th Singaporean nabbed for murder of Singaporean in JB

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The police are still investigating the motive for the murder.

– Another suspect, believed to be Singaporean, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed in the neck.

Johor deputy police chief Hoo Chuan Huat said the suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested with the help of police from a neighbouring country.

“We had previously arrested five people, including a woman, and on Wednesday (March 25), another suspect was arrested in our neighbouring country with the help of the police there.

“He will be brought to a Johor Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (March 26) for a remand order,” he said in a press conference after the Police Day celebration here.

DCP Hoo said the police are still investigating the motive for the murder.

He added that the remand order of one of the suspects arrested earlier, which ended on March 24, has been extended until March 31.

“The police will also apply for the remand order for four other suspects, which will end on Thursday, to be extended,” he added.

On March 20, Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said police had arrested five suspects believed to be involved in the death of a 32-year-old man. He said the first suspect was arrested at around 12.15am on March 18 while attempting to enter Singapore.

“His arrest led to the arrest of the four other suspects, who had by then fled to Singapore,” he said.

The victim died at Hospital Sultan Ismail after succumbing to his injuries following an attack on March 14, when several people assaulted him with sharp objects and stabbed him in the neck.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was learnt that all six suspects, as well as the victim, are Singaporeans. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK