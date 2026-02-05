6 students among 33 people who test positive for tuberculosis in Johor’s Kota Tinggi outbreak

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU - Six students are among 33 people who tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) following the emergence of a cluster in Pengerang, in Kota Tinggi district.

State education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the Health Ministry confirmed the cases after close-contact screening, involving four male and two female students.

“All affected students have been instructed to undergo quarantine and are receiving appropriate treatment.

They are also under close monitoring by the Health Ministry in accordance with established health protocols,” he said in a statement here on the night of Feb 5.

Mr Aznan added that district health office (PKD) officials had visited the schools involved to conduct briefings and engagement sessions with school management.

The Tanjung Surat assemblyman said the sessions aimed to provide a clearer understanding of TB as well as the preventive measures that need to be taken by schools, students and parents.

He stressed that schools must continue to comply with all directives and guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, particularly on hygiene practices, student health monitoring and any follow-up actions recommended by health authorities.

At present, Mr Aznan said no directive had been issued to close any schools, as the situation remained under control and was being closely monitored by the Health Ministry.

He also urged the public not to spread unverified information or fake news related to the matter, warning that it could cause unnecessary anxiety and panic.

“Members of the public are advised to refer only to official statements from the Health Ministry or authorised Johor state government channels for accurate information,” he said.

Mr Aznan added that the state government remains committed to safeguarding the safety, health and well-being of students and school communities, and will continue to work closely with the Health Ministry and relevant agencies to ensure the welfare of the people.

The Health Ministry detected the TB cluster in the area on Jan 25 where a total of 804 close contacts have been screened, with 33 of them testing positive.

TB is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is transmitted through the air to nearby close contacts.

TB is preventable and fully curable through effective treatment, with a minimum treatment period of six months. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK