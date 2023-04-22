6 killed, over 100 injured after tornado hits central Myanmar

YANGON – Six people were killed and 109 others injured after a deadly tornado hit central Myanmar on Friday, the local authorities said.

The tornado struck villages in the Lewe township of Naypyitaw Union Territory at around 6.45pm local time (8.15pm Singapore time) on Friday, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said.

“Six died on the spot and 109 others were injured due to the heavy winds. Sixteen of the injured were in critical condition,” a local police officer told Xinhua on Saturday, adding that no more deaths had been reported so far.

The death toll included two males and four females, the fire services department said, adding that more than 200 houses were also damaged due to the tornado.

It said the injured were being treated at hospitals in Naypyitaw Union Territory and that rescue operations were under way. XINHUA