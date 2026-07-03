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6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami threat

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The jolt struck at a depth of 120km, around 58km west of Tobelo, in North Maluku province at 11.31am local time.

The jolt struck at a depth of 120km, around 58km west of Tobelo, in North Maluku province at 11.31am local time.

PHOTO: USGS

TERNATE, Indonesia - A 6.2-magnitude quake struck off eastern Indonesia on July 3, the US Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The jolt struck at a depth of 120km, around 58km west of Tobelo, in North Maluku province at 11.31am local time.

“I was sitting and having coffee at a roadside coffee stall when suddenly my chair started rocking. I panicked for a moment because I’m still traumatised by the past earthquakes,” Umar Abbas, a resident of Ternate, around 114kmaway from the epicentre, told AFP.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said there was no threat of a tsunami.

Indonesia and neighbouring countries experience frequent earthquakes due to their location in the Pacific Ring of Fire – an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.