5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON (XINHUA) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted off Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday (March 7), the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake hit at 0122 GMT (9.22am Singapore time) at 10km under the sea bed in the Banda Sea, 204km northwest of Maluku Tenggara district.

The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

Separately, A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the Mariana Islands region near Guam at 0103 GMT (9.03am Singapore time) on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10km, was initially determined to be at 21.0457 degrees north latitude and 144.5444 degrees east longitude.

This story is developing.