53 prisoners escape from prison in Indonesia

JAKARTA – A total of 53 inmates escaped from a prison at around 11am (10am Singapore time) in Sorong of South-west Papua Province in east Indonesia on Jan 7, said officials.

Out of the 53 prisoners who had escaped from the Class II B Penitentiary of Sorong Prison, only six were taken back into custody, said Sorong City Police Chief Commissioner Happy Perdana Yudianto.

The police are trying to re-arrest the inmates.

“The efforts we have made are also blocking roads outside Sorong City, the port and airport while collecting data on escaped prisoners,” said Mr Yudianto.

Mr Yudianto said that the prisoners who escaped were those convicted of general crime and drug offences.

Mr Manuel Yenusi, head of Sorong Prison, said that before the mass escape, there was a Sunday morning prayer service.

“However, at around 11am, the service had ended, it turned out that the prisoners broke into security and threatened two guard officers and threw firecrackers until there was an explosion. Then, dozens of prisoners escaped,” said Mr Yenusi.

Before the mass jailbreak, Sorong Prison held 543 inmates, which far exceeded its capacity of 250. XINHUA