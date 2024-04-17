500kg crocodile captured by firemen in Melaka

MELAKA – A 5m-long crocodile, weighing close to 500kg, was captured in Melaka, Malaysia, by firemen with the help of local fishermen.

The Merlimau Fire and Rescue station received a call for help at 12.06pm on April 17 and a seven-man team, led by operations commander Mohd Suffian Abu Bakar, was dispatched to Jalan Pantai Siring, Merlimau.

A Melaka Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the operation started as soon as the team arrived at the scene and caught the reptile, a saltwater crocodile, in less than an hour with the help of fishermen in the area.

The spokesman added that the crocodile will be handed over to the state Wildlife and Natural Parks (Perhilitan). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK