500 GP clinics in Malaysia to administer vaccines by June 15

PETALING JAYA • The government aims to have 500 general practitioner (GP) clinics administering vaccines by June 15, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that a total of 1,000 clinics would be designated as vaccination centres by June 30.

"I estimate that GPs and private hospital vaccination centres can contribute and administer 40,000 doses a day.

"This is our aim for the private PPVs (vaccination centres) subject to the availability of vaccine supplies," said Mr Khairy, responding to claims that private hospitals and clinics were not involved in the country's vaccination programme.

He noted that before this, GPs were not involved in the vaccination programme as supplies were insufficient.

However, he said that the increase in vaccine supplies will make it easier for clinics and private hospitals to administer the vaccines for free through the national immunisation programme.

"The government will pay the clinics and private hospitals. They only need to administer the vaccines," he said.

Mr Khairy added that there are currently 2,500 GP clinics that have registered to help the national immunisation programme. About 1,800 have already attended an onboarding programme to administer the vaccines.

"Even though vaccinations are routine for GPs, Covid-19 vaccinations are a bit different due to their (cold) storage system (requirements).

"So, even though we want to involve more GPs, they must first attend the training programme with ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd," he said.

Mr Khairy noted that is it now easier for GPs to register to become a vaccination centre as they no longer require Health Ministry pre-approval.

