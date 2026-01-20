5-year-old boy dies in Malaysia after choking on rambutan seed

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA – A five-year-old boy died after choking on a rambutan seed at a house in Kemaman, Terengganu, Malaysia, on Jan 19.

Kemaman police chief Mohd Razi Rosli said the incident occurred at 1.30pm, at a house in Felda Neram 1.

He said the boy was eating rambutan with his six-year-old sister.

“The victim’s sister had peeled the rambutan fruit before giving it to the victim and they ate it together.

“While eating, the victim’s voice suddenly became hoarse, believed to be due to the rambutan seed he had eaten getting stuck in his throat,” Superintendent Razi said, according to Malaysian daily Sinar Harian on Jan 20.

Mr Razi said the victim was then rushed to the Kemaman Hospital for further treatment but was confirmed dead at about 2.50pm the same day.

“The autopsy results found that the cause of death was confirmed to be due to choking and the doctor also confirmed that there was a rambutan seed in the victim’s throat,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK