5 things to know about Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has met his fellow rulers at a specially-convened gathering at the national palace on Thursday.

Sultan Abdullah will be seeking opinions on the impasse in the formation of a federal government following the Nov 19 general election.

Here are five things to know about the Conference of Rulers.

What it is

The Conference of Rulers is a council comprising the nine rulers of the Malay states of Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perlis, Terengganu, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, and Perak, and the governors of the other four states, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak. However, today’s special meeting will only gather the nine Malay rulers, sometimes referred to as the Conference of Malay Rulers.

How it works

The sultans are the hereditary Malay rulers and the heads of Islam in their respective nine Malay majority states. As the titular heads of their states, they perform largely ceremonial roles, but in recent years have had to intervene in the political crises that have taken place since Feb 2020.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Conference of Rulers has been invested with a number of key constitutional functions, including veto power over some constitutional amendments, the right to be consulted on some key government appointments and the right to deliberate on national policies, including matters relating to Islam and Malay privileges.

The governors of the other states do not participate when the Conference of Rulers meets to decide matters related to the election or removal of the King or their deputy, those related to privileges of the Malay rulers and those related to the observance of Islam.

How it acted in key events in the past

In February 2020, Sultan Abdullah picked Tan Sri Muhyiddin as prime minister, after a week-long political impasse following former premier Mahathir Mohamad’s shock resignation.

In June 2021, Sultan Abdullah again intervened by holding a series of meetings with leaders of political parties amid public discontent over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis during an ongoing state of emergency.

A few weeks later in August, he summoned MPs to the palace to verify their support for Barisan Nasional’s Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, after several BN MPs withdrew support for Mr Muhyiddin.

How it can help resolve the crisis

Sultan Abdullah has met his fellow rulers at a special gathering of the Conference of Rulers at the national palace on Thursday to seek the opinions of the rulers on the impasse in the formation of a federal government.

The monarch has been trying to put up a unity government comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) but has failed so far.

PH led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won 82 parliamentary seats and PN led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin won 73 seats.

A minimum 112 seats are needed to win control of the 222-strong Parliament. The rulers are expected to be briefed on the legal procedures due to the hung Parliament.