5 things about Malaysian ex-finance minister Daim, who has been charged in graft crackdown

If found guilty, he faces a maximum jail term of five years and a RM100,000 fine, with the next mention set for March 22.

Here are five things to know about the businessman-turned-politician.

1. Meteoric rise in politics

Daim was finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and rejoined the Cabinet between 1998 and 2001, following the sacking of then finance minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is now Prime Minister.

Daim’s handling of Malaysia’s purse strings came as the world underwent financial crises, but his political career started before that.

In December 1980, then Prime Minister Hussein Onn appointed him as a senator, before he contested the Kuala Muda parliamentary seat in April 1982.

Barely two years later, he was named finance minister by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

During his two ministerial stints, he was credited with steering Malaysia out of recessions

2. Lifelong scholar

At the age of 81, Daim obtained a PhD from Universiti Malaya in 2019 after submitting his thesis about the implementation of Malaysia’s New Economic Policy and its effects between 1970 and 2008.

It took him 11 years to complete his thesis, with his convocation was attended by his wife, five children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

But even before that, he had an educational background that was atypical for those born in his era.

He started at Seberang Perak Malay School and later attended Sultan Abdul Hamid College, which taught lessons in English, and completed his upper secondary education at St Xavier’s Institution, which also holds lessons in English.

For 18 months after that, he studied law at Lincoln’s Inn in London before being called to the English Bar in 1959 at the age of 21.

In 1977, he enrolled in the University of California, Berkeley, to pursue a Master in Urban Planning. Fourteen years later, he became a visiting scholar at the Harvard Institute of International Development.

He became a visiting fellow at Cambridge University between 2002 and 2003.