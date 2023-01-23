Parts of 5 Malaysian states to experience continuous rain until Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR - Several parts of five states in Malaysia are expected to receive continuous rain until Wednesday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the affected states are Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

An alert warning issued earlier on Monday said continuous rain is expected to occur in a few areas in Pahang, namely Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

In the state of Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman will be affected.

Similar conditions are expected in Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in the southern state of Johor.

In Sarawak, the affected areas have been identified as the state capital Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

In Sabah, Tambunan, Pantai Barat, Lahad Datu, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat will be affected. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK