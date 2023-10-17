5 killed in Thai floods with more heavy rain expected

Heavy rain is also forecast for Bangkok and the popular resort island of Phuket. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

BANGKOK - Five people were killed in floods in Thailand’s north this week, with the authorities warning on Tuesday that more heavy rain was on the way.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season in September, a total of 23 Thai citizens have died in floods and 33 have been injured, the public health ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, floods in Thailand’s northern province of Phayao killed five people, the ministry said.

The Thai authorities issued flood warnings for 32 provinces on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also forecast for Bangkok and the popular resort island of Phuket.

“The monsoon from the southwest is blowing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and will increase rainfall in Thailand,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

More than 62,000 Thai households have been impacted by floods this wet season, the statement said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has regularly visited flood zones in recent weeks as local authorities scramble to hand out survival kits to evacuees.

In 2011, widespread flooding killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes around the country. AFP

More On This Topic
34 districts in north, north-east Thailand hit by flooding; 3 rivers may break banks soon
Floods hit 4,000 homes in central Thailand

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top