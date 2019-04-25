5 key challenges awaiting Indonesia President Joko Widodo if he wins second term

President Joko Widodo looks set to be re-elected if unofficial quick counts released after the April 17 polls prove accurate, as they have at previous elections.

Economic headwinds from the United States-China trade tensions, the perennial threat of radicalism, rising extremism, and potential domestic political conflicts could challenge his resolve as he seeks to fulfil his vision for Indonesia.

The Straits Times outlines five key challenges that would await Mr Joko in his second five-year term.

1. FORMING A NEW CABINET

The first challenge for the newly-elected president would be to pick ministers to fill his new Cabinet, which will likely happen in October after his inauguration.

In his first tenure, Mr Joko reshuffled his Cabinet four times due to reasons ranging from poor performance to politics.

If he gets a second, stronger mandate from the people, it will likely be easier to pick his aides - particularly with his solid experience as Indonesia's leader.

According to tallies from major pollsters, Mr Joko is on course for a winning margin of around 9 per cent, compared to just 6 per cent in 2014, which would provide him with leverage to appoint more technocrats and professional ministers to help shape future policies.

However, the president is unlikely to be able to avoid pressure from party leaders who may propose their own political appointees.

Still, he is likely to leave strategic posts, such as in finance, economic affairs and energy, to those with the necessary expertise. Mr Joko would be expected to take bold and decisive moves in key areas in his final term.

2. GENERATING HIGHER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Mr Joko had promised to expand the economy by 7 per cent when coming into power in 2014, but the growth only hovered around 5 per cent during his tenure.

Despite falling short of his target, he managed to reduce the poverty rate to below 10 per cent of the population for the first time in Indonesia's history. He also kept prices low and created more than 10 million jobs.

The current administration aims to see South-east Asia's biggest economy grow by 5.3 per cent this year, a goal which analysts say is achievable.

Mr Joko's challenge in his second term would be to speed up economic expansion amid external risks, such as trade tensions between the United States and China, and slower global growth.

He would also have to tame the "twin deficits" - fiscal and current account deficits - which have affected investors' sentiment and currency stability. Economists say this can be done with measures such as trimming fuel imports and boosting manufacturing exports.

In his first term, Mr Joko tried to improve vocational training to address unemployment and skill gaps in the industry.

He has pledged that if re-elected, he will focus on enhancing the quality of human resources in the country of 260 million people, particularly through greater spending on education and training. This will be important to attract investment and generate millions of jobs, as he aims to do during the next five years.

3. BOOSTING CONNECTIVITY THROUGH INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Mr Joko began his first-term tenure with an ambitious infrastructure push to connect the vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands with record-high spending of around US$350 billion (S$473 billion).

While making widely-acclaimed success in some key projects, such as the Trans-Java toll road and Indonesia's first subway in the capital, he still has homework to finish, including the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway network and Jakarta-Surabaya semi-fast railway network, which have seen little progress.

Completing what he started in the first term and executing many more vital infrastructure projects would be among his main challenges in his final term.

As usual, this would involve hiring local companies, particularly state-owned enterprises, although investment would come from foreign investors. Such labour-intensive projects would once again result in wider job opportunities for Indonesians.

4. MAKING INDONESIA SAFE FOR EVERYONE

The triple church-bombings and attack at the Surabaya police headquarters in May last year have raised concerns over the rise of extremism in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation. In a stark contrast to the past, the militants were willing to sacrifice their wives and children as cover for suicide bombings. A number of perpetrators allegedly had ties to a local terrorist group loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Making Indonesia safe is one of the big challenges on the security front. Mr Joko would be expected to increase the budget of the national police to carry out intensive counter-terrorism efforts.

An anti-terror law passed last year gives the government a leg-up in the battle against terrorism, allowing it to take preventive measures like deradicalisation programmes and the mapping of radicalism-prone regions. The regulation also mandates the military to help police fight terrorism.

Indonesia also needs to strengthen regional and international cooperation in counter-terrorism. Its pledge to fight terrorism with Asean members and other countries, including China, Russia, Australia and the US, provides a good platform to do so.

5. ENCHANCING INDONESIA'S GLOBAL STANDING

Mr Joko has less interest in foreign affairs than his predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, under whom Indonesia joined the G-20.

As a result, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has taken the lead in diplomacy. Under her, the country took a more active role in the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, accommodating and helping refugees in Indonesia and abroad. She was also behind Indonesia's success to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2019-2020 period.

With the world seeing a rise in protectionism, countries are expected to maintain multilateral cooperation. Indonesia should play a greater role both in the region and the world to boost both domestic and international interests.

During his interaction with world leaders in his first term, Mr Joko should have gained confidence to participate more intensively in both regional and international forums.

He is expected to speak at the annual UN General Assembly, where Vice-President Jusuf Kalla has stood in for him during the past four years.

As Indonesia's leadership in the Islamic world has been widely recognised, such as by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Mr Joko could do more to push for the interests of fellow Muslims, including in Myanmar's Rakhine state and Palestine.