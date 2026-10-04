5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes North Sumatra: MetMalaysia
- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 7.37am on October 4, with a depth of 30km and centred 59km north-east of Meulaboh.
- MetMalaysia stated that tremors from the earthquake may be felt in the western states of Peninsular Malaysia.
- There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia following the earthquake, according to official information from MetMalaysia.
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KUALA LUMPUR – A moderate earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was detected in North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 7.37am on Oct 4.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement on Oct 4, said the earthquake was centred at coordinates 4.6 degrees north and 96.3 degrees east, at a depth of 30km, about 59km north-east of Meulaboh, Indonesia.
“The tremors may be felt in the western states of Peninsular Malaysia,” it said.
However, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia. BERNAMA