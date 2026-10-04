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5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes North Sumatra: MetMalaysia

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The tremors from the earthquake may be felt in the western states of Peninsular Malaysia, but there is no tsunami threat to the country.

The tremors from the earthquake may be felt in the western states of Peninsular Malaysia, but there is no tsunami threat to the country.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV

  • A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 7.37am on October 4, with a depth of 30km and centred 59km north-east of Meulaboh.
  • MetMalaysia stated that tremors from the earthquake may be felt in the western states of Peninsular Malaysia.
  • There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia following the earthquake, according to official information from MetMalaysia.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – A moderate earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was detected in North Sumatra, Indonesia, at 7.37am on Oct 4.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement on Oct 4, said the earthquake was centred at coordinates 4.6 degrees north and 96.3 degrees east, at a depth of 30km, about 59km north-east of Meulaboh, Indonesia.

“The tremors may be felt in the western states of Peninsular Malaysia,” it said.

However, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia. BERNAMA

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