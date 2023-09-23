41 prehistoric remains to return to Malaysia from the Netherlands

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - It’s a homecoming after being away for about a century, but their journey back to Malaysia will be a delicate adventure in itself.

The remains of 41 prehistoric people, discovered in Penang mainland’s Guar Kepah archaeological site near the Kedah border between 1851 and 1934, would have to be handled with care all the way from the Netherlands where they have been “staying.”

“They are so fragile that any mishap can break them,” said Ms Nurul Amira Md Isa, the curator of Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI), the project and landowner of the Guar Kepah site.

Guar Kepah is the first archaeological site recorded in Malaysia and is estimated to be between 5,000 and 6,000 years old.

It is considered unique in the country because it has shell middens, the prehistoric version of garbage dump sites.

Ms Nurul Amira said the skeletons were ancient, so they face the risk of destruction by temperature, humidity, ultraviolet light and microbial life and certain gases.

An exhaustive list of procedures and testing was being done before the remains can be put on a plane in the Netherlands for their journey home, she said.

“First, we have to be certain that there will be minimal movement throughout the flight and transits,” she said in an interview.

She said suitable boxes or carrying cases were being prepared to safeguard each fragment of the skeletons while complying with all international and national regulations during repatriation.

These remains were unearthed by British archaeologists during excavations in Guar Kepah starting from the 19th to early 20th century.

It is unclear why they were sent to Europe, but it is believed that it was done so for research purposes since there were no experts here then.

Eventually, the remains were sent to the National Natuurhistorisch Museum in Leiden, Holland for safekeeping.

Scientifically, the remains are priceless because they hold secrets of a humanity that existed here for centuries before any kingdom was recorded.

Forensic and medical studies of the bones, teeth and any remaining human tissue could yield insights into the development of mankind in Penang’s prehistory.

Over the years, the state government has been trying to get the remains back on home soil.