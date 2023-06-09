40 luxury handbags linked to 1MDB being auctioned off, says Malaysia’s Law Minister

KUALA LUMPUR - Some 40 luxury handbags linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that are worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit are being auctioned off, says Malaysian Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman Said.

She said the government, through the Attorney-General’s Chambers, has filed an application for the forfeiture of assets in relation to the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

“So far, the assets seized by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which have been forfeited, include 40 high-end handbags estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit,” Datuk Seri Azalina said in a parliamentary written reply to MP Lim Lip Eng.

Mr Lim had asked details about the total amount and type of assets resulting from the misappropriation of funds from 1MDB.

“Cash amounting to RM66.96 million (S$19 million) seized by the police has been deposited into a special trust account under the Finance Ministry, while an estimated RM16.06 million seized by the MACC has been transferred to the government’s revenue account.

“The 40 handbags are in the process of being auctioned,” Ms Azalina added.

In 2018, police confiscated several boxes of designer bags from an apartment in Pavilion Residences in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. They included the 40 luxury bags.

The items seized were linked to former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK