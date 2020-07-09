3 Thai ministers resign from ruling party

BANGKOK - Three ministers announced their resignation from Thailand's ruling party on Thursday (July 9), raising expectation of a Cabinet reshuffle while the country tries to steer its way through the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking at a specially convened press conference, finance minister Uttama Savanayana said they had achieved their objective of founding the Palang Pracharath Party - which helms the ruling coalition - and propelling Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to premiership.

"Now that Palang Pracharath Party has new executives, we thought we should end our role as party members so we can focus on our roles in the administration. There is a lot of work, including those related to Covid, and we think we should concentrate on that."

He was speaking alongside energy minister Sontirat Sontijirawong and higher education, science and innovation minister Suvit Maesincee, as well as the prime minister's deputy secretary-general for political affairs Kobsak Pootrakool who also resigned from the party.

All four men are technocrats-turned-politicians who were ousted from the Palang Pracharath's executive team on June 1. The party has since installed deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan as its new leader, and Mr Anucha Nakasai as its new secretary-general.

Dr Uttama, the former party leader, said he would not join another political party.

Former party secretary-general Sontirat told reporters: "We will continue in our roles in the administration the best we can. What happens next is for the prime minister to decide."