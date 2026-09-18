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At least 3 killed, 8 injured in another school shooting in southern Philippines

A policewoman is seen on the campus of Banga National High School in South Cotabato, where a shooting left at least two people dead on Sept 18.

MANILA – At least three students were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Philippines on Sept 18, the country’s third deadly campus incident since June.

Local rescuers received a call about gunfire on the campus of Banga National High School in Banga town, South Cotabato province in the southern island of Mindanao at about 1.30pm.

Banga mayor Albert Palencia said at least three students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident, including the alleged shooter, a 16-year-old.

South Cotabato governor Reynaldo Tamayo said the suspected gunman turned the gun on himself.

“For now, we are trying to let our fellow citizens know that the situation is stable and the case is contained,” said Tamayo. “We never thought that this would happen.”

In a video posted on Facebook and confirmed by Agence France-Presse, a man can be seen carrying what appears to be a wounded child from the school, rushing him into the sidecar of a waiting motorcycle.

In another, a teacher speaking in a local dialect can be heard saying that there were two shooters, with a student insisting they were outsiders.

The incident follows two shootings since June at schools in the south of the country.

A student in August live-streamed himself shooting and killing another student in a classroom in Zamboanga city, also in Mindanao, before taking ‌his own life.

In June, at least three students were killed and about 20 others injured an attack at a public high school in Tacloban city, in central Philippines, where two classmates opened fire on campus.

The Philippines has relatively strict gun ownership regulations, including background checks and psychological evaluation requirements, although illegal firearms remain in circulation.

The incident also follows a high-profile incident in Thailand in August, where a student went on a shooting rampage at a school on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok. AFP, REUTERS