4 out of 30 urns stolen from Malaysian memorial park found, say police

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

SEREMBAN – Four of the 30 urns reported stolen from a memorial park in Nilai, Malaysia, in February have been found, say police.

District Superintendent Johari Yahya said the police have also recorded statements from 10 individuals related to the case.

“We are not ruling out anything, including an inside job.

“Investigations are still at an early stage and we have been in touch with the management of the memorial park on the matter,” he said.

The police received a report on the theft from the management on Feb 26.

Those behind the heist had later contacted the park’s management to demand a ransom.

One caller made a call on WhatsApp using a foreign number claiming that he had found the urns.

He then demanded payment for the return of the urns.

Police have classified the case under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building.

The case is also being probed under Section 384 for extortion and Section 297 for trespassing on burial places.

Asked if the Nilai case was related to another case in Kulai, Johor, where intruders allegedly broke into a memorial park and made off with 22 urns from a columbarium rack on March 6, Supt Johari said this was still being probed.

“We are conducting comparisons and analysis, but so far no connection has been confirmed,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK