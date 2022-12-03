4 new Malaysian senators sworn in after appointment as Cabinet ministers

KUALA LUMPUR - Four new senators were sworn in at Parliament on Saturday following their appointment as ministers in the Cabinet under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

They took their oath of office before Parliament president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim on Saturday morning.

They are Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who will lead the Home Ministry and Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who was appointed as International Trade and Industry Minister.

Also taking the oath of office as senators were Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir who will helm the Foreign Ministry and Syarie Chief Justice Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar who was appointed Religious Affairs Minister.

Mr Saifuddin, Mr Zambry and Mr Mohd Na’im are new members of the upper house of parliament while Mr Zafrul is a re-appointment following the consent of the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK