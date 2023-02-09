4 killed, buildings damaged as earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Papua province on Feb 9, 2023. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV
JAKARTA – Four people were killed and several houses and buildings destroyed after a magnitude-5.4 earthquake jolted eastern Papua province on Thursday, a disaster agency official said.

“The jolts of the quake were felt strongly here. They damaged houses, a restaurant and buildings,” said Mr Jonathan Koirewoa, manager of the operation control center for the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, speaking to Xinhua via phone.

“Four people were killed during the earthquake. Now we are carrying out risk assessments of the quake,” he said.

The country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency reported the earthquake struck at 2:28 p.m. local time with its epicenter located 1km southwest of the provincial capital of Jayapura and a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.

Several aftershocks occurred after the main shock, according to the agency. XINHUA

