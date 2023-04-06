4 dead, 1 missing in Vietnam helicopter crash: State media

Debris from the Bell 505 helicopter that crashed at the border of Quang Ninh province in Vietnam on Wednesday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

HANOI – Four people have been confirmed dead with one person still missing, following a helicopter crash near Vietnam’s Halong Bay, state media said on Thursday.

The aircraft, carrying one pilot and four Vietnamese tourists, lost contact five minutes after taking off for a flight over the Unesco World Heritage Site.

“The body of the pilot was recovered last night at 11pm,” state media VnExpress reported.

A rescue team found part of the Bell 505 helicopter on Thursday morning with a body inside, it said.

Two bodies were found near Halong Bay, VnExpress reported, without providing further details.

“The search and rescue team are still looking for the fifth body and the remaining part of (the) helicopter,” it added.

Vietnam’s civilian aviation sector has maintained a strong safety record, although accidents involving military aircraft are more common.

The Bell 505 helicopter belonged to the state-owned Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company.

The Vietnam News Agency reported that its parent firm, Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, said it would stop all sightseeing tours nationwide effective immediately.

The company began flying tourists over Halong Bay’s famous limestone karst rock formations in 2019.

A 10-minute ride can cost up to US$120 (S$160) per person.

No accidents had been reported since it began the business, which is aimed at the growing number of tourists to Vietnam.

The Bell 505 is a light helicopter designed and manufactured by United States firm Bell Helicopter. AFP

More On This Topic
Japanese military loses track of UH-60 helicopter with 10 aboard
Nine killed in crash of two US Army helicopters in Kentucky

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top