4 Bugatti Veyron supercars linked to Malaysia 1MDB scandal seized in Germany

PETALING JAYA - Four special edition Bugatti Veyron supercars, said to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, were reportedly seized by German police in Munich earlier this week.

The supercars were seized from a private storage facility, German newspaper Bild reported on April 25.

They cars were the Rembrandt, Black Bess, Jean-Pierre Wimille and Meo Constantini versions from the Italian automobile manufacturer’s ‘Les Legendes de Bugatti’ series, each worth about US$3 million (S$4.09 million).

“These cars are rarely sold and not commonly found at public auctions.

“They were tracked down and seized by the Criminal Investigation Department 7, which specialises in white-collar crimes,” reported Bild, adding that they learnt from “judicial circles” the cars are linked to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia.

It added that the cars were parked in Motorworld Munich during an automotive exhibition.

The cars were seized after a request for assistance from the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Bern, Bild reported, with a spokeswoman for the Swiss prosecutors saying they were linked to ongoing criminal proceedings without elaborating.

The 1MDB financial scandal has involved numerous famous personalities, from politicians to celebrities across various nations.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is serving a reduced six year prison sentence for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12 million) belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of the state fund.

PetroSaudi chief executive Tarek Obaid and Patrick Mahony, a director at the Saudi oil exploration and production company, have been on trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in April.

They are accused of embezzling US$1.8 billion from 1MDB. It is not clear whether the cars belonged to them. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK