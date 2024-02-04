39 of 131 detainees recaptured so far after breakout in Malaysian detention centre

IPOH - A total of 39 detainees who escaped from the Bidor Immigration depot have been captured so far, said police in Malaysia.

Perak’s police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 32 were caught by the special operations team in Tapah and Bidor between 6am and 7.30pm on Feb 3.

Those recaptured include 30 Rohingya refugees and two Bangladeshis.

“At 6am on Saturday, we acted on public information and caught two Rohingya in Kampung Batu Melintang, Tapah.”

“At 9.20am, we caught one more at an oil palm estate in Kampung Senta in Bidor,” he said, adding that the team caught four Rohingya refugees in jungles near Bidor at 12.30pm.

“Between 2pm and 3pm, two Bangladeshis and eight Rohingya were caught at a hilly area near Kampung Sungai Kenoh in Tapah,” he said in a statement on Feb 3.

“At 6pm, 13 more Rohingya were caught in Kampung Senta and 35 minutes later, one more was caught at Pos Gedong in Bidor.

“At 7.25pm, another Rohingya detainee was arrested in Kampung Bermin Tapah,” he added.

On the night of Feb 1, 131 detainees, aged between 17 and 35, managed to escape the immigration depot after a riot.

One Rohingya detainee was killed in an accident on the North-South Expressway.

Comm Mohd Yusri said police believe those still on the loose are still hiding in the jungles and near villages in Tapah and Bidor.

“We urge the people not to speculate on the matter, which could make it harder for us to catch them.

“Those with information should contact investigating officer Asst Supt Noor Irwan Abd Ghani at 017-316 8097 or the Tapah district police station operations centre at 05-401 1222,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK