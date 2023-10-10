34 districts in north, north-east Thailand hit by flooding; 3 rivers may break banks soon

BANGKOK – Recent rainfall in Thailand has led to flooding in 34 districts across several northern and north-eastern provinces.

These districts include Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Nong Bua Lamphu, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) said on Tuesday.

Around 16,500 families in 631 villages are affected.

The ONWR said the situation is either stable or improving.

The floods also affected farmland in 19 provinces, including Chiang Rai, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya and Ubon Ratchathani.

The ONWR said the situation in many parts of the country will continue to be under watch as more rain is expected to hit Thailand due to the influence of a depression near the southern China coast.

It said Thailand currently has about 57,512 billion cubic m of water in reservoirs nationwide, which is about 70 per cent of the combined capacity of all the reservoirs.

The amount of water is about 8.9 billion cubic m lower than in 2022, but that should be enough for farming in the next dry season, the ONWR added.

It said three rivers would have to be watched for the possible bursting of banks. These are Yom River, Mun River and Yung River.

It also warned that several provinces may be hit by flash floods in the next three days.

These include Chiang Mai and Phetchabun in the north, Udon Thani and Kalasin in the north-east, and Nakhon Si Thammarat and Yala in the south. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK