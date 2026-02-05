Straitstimes.com header logo

33 TB cases found in Kota Tinggi outbreak: Johor health department

A sample that tested positive for tuberculosis is seen from a microscope in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 29, 2019. Cases of the "white death" illness, closely linked to poverty, malnutrition and poor housing, have been on the rise since the turn of the decade as Latin America's third largest economy has grappled with repeat recessions and inflation. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich SEARCH "ARGENTINA TB" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.

TB is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is transmitted through the air to close contacts.

Lok Jian Wen

An active tuberculosis (TB) cluster has been detected in Kota Tinggi, with 33 cases identified so far, said Johor’s health department on Feb 4, as authorities work to limit the disease’s spread.

The outbreak was first confirmed by the Kota Tinggi district health office on Jan 25, after the screening of more than 800 close contacts.

One death was reported in the cluster, but it was not because of a TB infection, said the Johor health department.

All the patients are being closely monitored, said Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkely Ahmad on X, adding that the health ministry personnel were taking aggressive measures to prevent the cluster from getting bigger.

TB is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is transmitted through the air to close contacts, said the health department.

Symptoms include a persistent cough, significant weight loss, loss of appetite, night sweats and coughing up blood, it added. The disease is preventable and fully curable through effective treatment, with a minimum treatment period of six months.

Kota Tinggi, around 60km from Johor Bahru, is a popular destination for domestic and foreign tourists, with the town known for its waterfalls and boat rides for firefly viewings.

Johor’s health department advised residents living in the affected area, especially those with a history of contact with TB patients, to go for a health screening at medical facilities to curb the disease’s spread.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Health for comment.

