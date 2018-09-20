31 actors in Malaysia suffer burns after filming goes awry

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fuel that was vaporised caused burns on actors during a filming in Bandar Bukit Puchong, Selangor.

In describing it as an accident, a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the film crew used petrol to ignite some wooden houses during a shoot.

However, he said, while the crew was pouring the petrol on the houses, it vaporised into the air.

"The vaporisation process ended on the clothes of the actors, and when the petrol was ignited, their clothes caught fire," the spokesman said.

He said firemen were on standby at the scene.

The film crew had notified them that they wanted to film a burning scene, he added.

31 cast members, including Hong Kong veteran actress Sharon Yeung Pan-pan, 59, Malaysian actress Joey Leong, 24, and actor Cedric Loo, 30, were injured during the filming on Monday (Sept 17).

They are warded at the Sunway Medical Centre.

According to reports, Yeung suffered second-degree burns on the left side of her face, her right arm, and both legs while Leong had similar burns on both legs.