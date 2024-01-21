300 million-year-old coral fossils discovered in Perak

KAMPAR, Perak - Different types of coral fossils, estimated to be some 300 million years old, were discovered in a 6.9ha area near Kampung Changkat Tualang in Perak.

The fossils of the long-extinct sea snail species were found by a group of researchers from the Perak Geotourism Association who were conducting research in the area near there.

Association vice-chairman Mohd Fadly Md Noor said the group explored the area after referencing old journals including old researcher records.

“We found more than three or four types of Gastropod, Rugosa and Crinoid fossils. The fossils, mostly Gastropods, were found attached to the rocks in 50 spots.

“This discovery is the first in Perak so far, especially in the Kinta district, and these fossils are ancient marine creatures from the Paleozoic era before the time of the dinosaurs,” he told a press conference here on Jan 19, reported Bernama.

Mr Mohd Fadly said that all the specimens found had not yet been taken out of the location and the discovery had been relayed to the Perak Mineral and Geoscience Department.

“All fossils are still in this area because this land belongs to the state government and so far we have not taken any samples. The sampling will be done once a notice is issued by the department and every report will be sent to it, including those related to the Kinta Valley geosite.

“We believe that there are more such fossils in this area because it is quite large and we will continue the search to find specimens or other types of fossils,” he added.

In a related development, the Perak government said it would gazette the 6.9ha site where the ancient coral fossils were discovered as another geosite in the state. State communications, multimedia and NGO committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said the area has its own uniqueness that highlights the scientific, recreational, aesthetic and historical values.

According to information and investigations conducted by researchers, the area boasts various invaluable treasures, making it the first geosite in the state to have coral fossils, he said.

“We must implement control measures as the record of Earth’s evolution needs preservation to generate new knowledge for future generations.

“Hence, it requires gazetting,” Mr Azlan Helmi said after visiting the site here on Jan 19.

Mr Azlan Helmi, who is Tualang Sekah assemblyman, stressed that the site can be used for educational and research purposes and has great potential as a new tourist destination in Perak. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK