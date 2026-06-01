300, including 12 leaders of deviant group, arrested in Sabah

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KOTA KINABALU - A total of 300 people, including 12 leaders believed to be members of the Ahmadiyah Qadiani group, were arrested in an operation at a school hall in Likas on May 30.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the police, followed public complaints about activities believed to deviate from Islamic teachings, reported Sinar Harian.

Kota Kinabalu acting OCPD Supt Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman said the operation was conducted after the department received a public complaint on May 28 regarding a programme that took place from May 29 to May 30.

“The review found that the programme in question was linked to the Ahmadiyah Qadiani group, which was declared deviant and contrary to Islamic teachings by the Sabah State Fatwa Council Committee and gazetted in 2007.

“A total of 300 individuals have been detained to assist in investigations, comprising 12 leaders and main organisers as well as 288 congregation members.

“This programme was also attended by the top leadership of the Jemaah Ahmadiyah Muslim Malaysia and members from several districts in Sabah,” he said in a statement on June 1.

He added that several items believed to be related to the group’s teachings were also seized during the raid.

“Among the items seized were 24 banners depicting the founder and supreme leader of the Ahmadiyah Qadiani movement, approximately 200 books and reading materials related to the teachings, as well as programme documents, attendance lists, publications and various documents linked to the group’s activities.

“Following that, all individuals who were arrested were taken to the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters for documentation and further investigation by the department, before being released on bail in accordance with the applicable laws,” he said.

Syed Lot said the case is being investigated under Section 52(1), Section 52A and Section 102 of the Sabah State Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1995.

He also advised the public to always seek religious guidance from authentic and recognised sources by referring to religious authorities if they have any doubts about the teachings or beliefs being propagated.

“Strict action will be taken against any individuals or groups found to be deviating from Islamic teachings,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK