30% of Malaysian children stunted due to unhealthy diet

KUALA LUMPUR – Madam Mimi Abdullah is worried about her son’s growth, as he is one of the smallest kids in his class.

“He is nine years old, but some people think he is younger,” said the 45-year-old KL resident, who is not using her real name in this story to protect her son’s identity.

While her son has a healthy appetite, he tends to eat fast food and snacks a lot because of the family’s busy schedule, she said, adding that she tries to give him milk as the paediatrician advised them, but he dislikes the taste.

She works two jobs and often does not cook at home.

Being in the top 20 per cent of households in terms of income – those who earn RM11,820 and above per month – she has a helper at home who cooks.

But she said her son, who is the second of two children, does not like the helper’s cooking.

Almost a third of children up to four years old in Malaysia suffer from stunted growth caused by unhealthy diets, according to data from the Health Ministry revealed on Nov 1 and reported by local media.

Based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022, stunting affected around one in 5 – or 21.2 per cent – of all children in Malaysia.

And the problem affects children on both ends of the financial spectrum. Some cases are due to the busy lifestyles of the children’s parents, while for others, it boils down to poverty.

“I have met families who will just mix water with sugar to feed their babies because they just don’t have money to buy milk,” Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh told The Straits Times.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni revealed in November that 29.7 per cent of Malaysian children aged up to four years old had or are currently suffering from stunted growth, according to ministry data for the last five years.

He stressed that it is not just lower income groups suffering from this condition.

Kelantan – one of Malaysia’s poorest states – and Putrajaya, the nation’s administrative capital and one of the richest areas, both saw among the highest ratios of children suffering from stunted growth vis-a-vis their respective child populations.

Datuk Lukanisman said this showed that it affected both lower income groups and the well-off.

“Those with lower incomes tend to go for cheaper and less nutritional food due to their limited financial resources, which has been made worse by the rising cost of living over the past few years,” he told Parliament on Nov 1.

“(On the other hand), many with higher incomes are more career-focused, which leaves them little time to cook at home,” he explained, adding that this led them to opt for less nutritious meals – like fast food – to feed their families.