3 Pasir Gudang schools, 2 kindergartens ordered shut for 2 days over air pollution fears

PASIR GUDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three schools and two kindergartens in Pasir Gudang have been ordered to close for two days from Sunday (June 23) as a safety precaution following possible air pollution.

The schools are Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, SK Pasir Gudang 4 and SMK Pasir Gudang 2 while the kindergartens are Tadika Pasti and Tadika Pintar Bistari.

Malaysia's State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the schools and childcare centres are located from 100m to 800m away from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, where the incident first started.

"We are also monitoring the air quality within a 1.1km radius from the location every six hours and will continue to do so until Monday or even after that if necessary."

He added that two patients are still receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Ismail while six have been discharged and no new patient has been admitted as at 12pm on Saturday.