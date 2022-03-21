3 Malaysian political leaders test positive for Covid-19, including Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Parliamentary Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (March 21) became the latest top politician to test positive for Covid-19.

The Negeri Sembilan MP, 74, was confirmed positive following an RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test conducted in Parliament on Monday, said his private secretary Shukri Saad.

"Datuk Seri Anwar will self-quarantine for seven days as required under Health Ministry protocols," he said in a statement. Mr Anwar is president of opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Earlier on Monday, Johor MP Lim Kit Siang, 81, the veteran leader in opposition Democratic Party (DAP), also tested positive using both PCR and RTK-antigen tests in Parliament.

His political secretary Syahredzan Johan said the lawmaker is under quarantine.

The president of Parti Islam SeMalaysia Abdul Hadi Awang tested positive on Sunday evening.

The DAP had its annual national congress and internal elections on Sunday, raising concerns of further infections in the party.

There are several pictures making their rounds on social media showing Mr Lit hugging other DAP MPs. Those hugged included Mr Lim's son Lim Guan Eng, the party's new chairman, and the DAP's new secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Malaysia on Sunday logged 19,105 new Covid-19 cases, a sharp drop from the record 34,406 reported on March 5.

With most Covid-19 caseloads under the mild Category 1 and 2 in the last few months, Malaysia had announced it will fully reopen its borders to international flights from April 1.