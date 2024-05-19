3 killed in small plane crash near Indonesia's capital

JAKARTA – A small plane carrying three people went down in Tanggerang city bordering Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on May 19, killing all on board, a rescuer said.

The plane with a registered number of PK-IFP lost contact at 1.43pm Jakarta time before crashing, said Mr Ramli Prasetio, a press officer of Jakarta’s search and rescue office.

“Three people were killed in the crash,” he told Xinhua.

The plane operated by the Indonesian Flying Club departed from Tanjung Lesung coastal areas in Banten province and was heading to Pondok Cabe in Tanggerang, said Mr Prasetio.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, but the officer said the weather condition was poor during the crash. XINHUA