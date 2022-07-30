3 killed as flash floods hit Central Sulawesi

JAKARTA • Three people were killed and four others went missing as flash floods struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province, and a search operation for the missing people was under way, a senior local disaster agency officer said yesterday.

Heavy rain triggered flooding, with flood waters submerging all the houses in Torue village of Parigi Moutong district, according to Mr Idran MT Lopi, head of the operational unit of the district's disaster management agency.

"The water suddenly came and submerged all houses and buildings in our village (on Thursday night)," he said.

"Three people were killed and four others remained missing. Search and rescue office personnel are looking for the missing people now," Mr Idran told Xinhua by phone.

Villagers moved to higher ground as flood waters rose by about 1m, submerging their homes.

Mr Idran added that evacuation and logistics centres have been set up.

XINHUA