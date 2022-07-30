3 killed as flash floods hit Central Sulawesi

Updated
Published
4 min ago

JAKARTA • Three people were killed and four others went missing as flash floods struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province, and a search operation for the missing people was under way, a senior local disaster agency officer said yesterday.

Heavy rain triggered flooding, with flood waters submerging all the houses in Torue village of Parigi Moutong district, according to Mr Idran MT Lopi, head of the operational unit of the district's disaster management agency.

"The water suddenly came and submerged all houses and buildings in our village (on Thursday night)," he said.

"Three people were killed and four others remained missing. Search and rescue office personnel are looking for the missing people now," Mr Idran told Xinhua by phone.

Villagers moved to higher ground as flood waters rose by about 1m, submerging their homes.

Mr Idran added that evacuation and logistics centres have been set up.

XINHUA

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2022, with the headline 3 killed as flash floods hit Central Sulawesi. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top