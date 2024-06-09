3 killed and 36 injured in bus-lorry collision in Malaysia

ROMPIN - Three people were killed and 36 injured in an accident involving a bus and a trailer lorry in Rompin, Pahang, in the wee hours of June 9.

District police chief Nor Azman Yusof said the accident occurred on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau junction at about 1.30am. The bus, carrying 39 people, including two drivers, went out of control, hit a lorry laden with iron coils and overturned on the road.

He said the bus was taking teachers from the elementary school Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka, along with their children to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme.

Teacher Hamzah Ahmad, 60, died at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital where he was taken to for treatment, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times.

Mr Hamzah is the second teacher killed in the crash. Mr Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, succumbed to his injuries at the accident scene, the report said.

The second bus driver, 29-year-old Mohd Adi Hasan, died on the way to the Muadzam Shah Hospital.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when the bus driver lost control and collided with a trailer lorry before overturning on the roadside slope,” the police chief told reporters at the scene.

He added that those injured were taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin and Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan, and that the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Mr Nor Azman said the accident was being probed for causing death by careless driving. He appealed to eyewitnesses to provide information on the accident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK