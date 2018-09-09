3 killed, 3 injured in Malaysia highway crash involving Singapore-bound bus

TANGKAK - Three people were killed and three others injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a hauler truck on a Malaysian highway in the early hours of Sunday (Sept 9), China Press newspaper reported.

The bus, carrying 26 passengers and two drivers, was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore when the tragic accident happened at about 1.30am on the North-South Expressway.

The truck was transporting steel rods when the bus rear-ended it, China Press said.

A bus driver and two passengers were hospitalised for injuries.

According to China Press, one of the victims, a woman, was a Malaysian citizen but holds Singapore permanent residency.

The identities of the other two victims, a man and a woman, both Chinese, remain unknown.