3 killed, 1 missing as mine collapses in Indonesia

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - At least three people have been killed and one person is still missing after a tin mine collapsed in Indonesia's Bangka Belitung province, with the body of one more miner retrieved on Sunday (July 28), a disaster agency official said.

The incident took place on Saturday at a tin mine owned by Indonesian firm PT Timah in Silingsing village of Belitung Timur district, the head of the operational and emergency unit of the provincial disaster management agency, Mr Aswind Abu Nawar, said.

"A hill of sand suddenly fell down and hit miners who were working in the area, burying four out of the 10 miners there," he told Xinhua via phone from the province.

The miners were partners of the company. They worked in the firm's mine area and sold all the results of their works to the firm, said Mr Aswind.

A search-and-rescue operation has been underway since Saturday and will resume on Monday, he said.

The operation involved soldiers and police, besides personnel from the search-and-rescue office, disaster management agency office and volunteers, said Mr Aswind.