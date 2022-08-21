3 in 5 students not inoculated ahead of return to school in Philippines

MANILA • Roughly three out of five of the Philippines' 27 million students - some five million of whom are set to return to in-person classes tomorrow - have yet to receive a single shot of vaccines against Covid-19, the Education Ministry has reported.

Education Ministry spokesman Michael Poa told reporters on Friday that only 5.3 million students have been fully vaccinated. Another 5.7 million have received just one shot, he said.

"We would have wanted the numbers to be higher... But the truth of the matter is, the vaccination programme of the national government is not mandatory," said Mr Poa.

Some 5.6 million primary, secondary and college students are set to return to in-person classes for the first time tomorrow, more than two years after the government shut down schools as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Philippines is one of the last countries in the world to resume full-time, in-person classes, largely the fallout of poor vaccination rates and the perennial classroom shortage problem.

In an inauspicious start, dozens of people were injured in southern Philippines yesterday in a crush of students and parents seeking a cash handout ahead of the reopening of schools.

Crowds began gathering outside distribution sites across the country on Friday after the government announced financial aid of up to 4,000 pesos (S$100) for those struggling to cover educational expenses.

In the southern city of Zamboanga, about 5,000 people stood outside a high school where cash was to be given out.

"When they heard the gates were about to open, they rushed forward," said police officer Josen Samsula. "The driveway slopes downward, so what happened was they stumbled and fell on the ground."

Twenty-nine people were treated in hospital for "minor injuries", said Social Welfare Minister Erwin Tulfo, who had been announcing the cash payments in recent days.

The pandemic has worsened the financial misery for millions of Filipino families, who are now struggling to find funds to get their children back to school.