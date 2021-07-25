3 dead, 5 injured amid monsoon rains in Philippines

MANILA (XINHUA, REUTERS) - At least three people died and five were injured in the northern Philippines after days of intensive monsoon rains, the authorities said on Sunday (July 25).

Heavy rainfall made worse by a typhoon hammered down on Metro Manila and many parts of the country this week, causing floods and displacing people in low-lying areas.

In some parts of the Philippine capital region, an urban sprawl of more than 13 million people, flood waters rose waist-high in places and cut off roads to light vehicles.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's executive director Ricardo Jalad told a radio interview that a person died after a tree fell on a car that the victim was driving on the highway, while the other two died after being hit by lightning.

The Council said the rains affected nearly 88,000 people in 212 villages across the main Luzon island, and the government evacuated about 25,000 people to safety.

The Philippines, a South-east Asian archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, is hit by about 20 tropical storms a year but a warmer Pacific Ocean will make storms more powerful and bring heavier rain, meteorologists say.

The storms bring strong winds and heavy rains, resulting in flooding and landslides, significant damage to crops, houses and buildings, and deaths.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, including active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.