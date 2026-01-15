$3.6 million in assets seized in probe involving former Malaysian army chief

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Some RM11.4 million (S$3.6 million) in assets were seized in connection with an investigation into military procurement involving Malaysia’s former army chief.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief C ommissioner Azam Baki said several items were seized, including cash, luxury watches, jewellery, gold and a luxury vehicle.

“We are freezing 75 company bank accounts, with a total value of RM32.5 million,” he said during a press conference at the MACC headquarters on Jan 15 .

“Other items seized were RM4.4 million in cash, RM1.4 million in foreign currencies, 26 luxury watches valued at RM2.3 million, jewellery and gold worth more than RM3.4 million as well as a luxury vehicle estimated at RM360,000.”

Chief Commissioner Azam said the funds and assets were seized at a residence in Kuala Lumpur and another at a house in Besut, Terengganu.

“My officers had to travel to Terengganu twice to obtain the case items following intelligence gathered,” he said.

He added that 23 individuals have been detained so far, with the commission opening 22 investigation papers for predicate offences and one investigation paper under money laundering offences.

Chief Commissioner Azam said that statements had been recorded from 30 individuals during the investigation, which has been ongoing for about two weeks.

He stressed that in corruption and abuse-of-power cases, investigations are not limited to examining the financial transactions highlighted by the complainant.

“In corruption cases, we must also establish evidence on who offered the bribe and other related elements that need to be presented to the public prosecutor,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan had been freed from remand at about 6.30pm on Jan 12 .

General Muhammad Hafizuddeain was earlier detained along with his wives after they presented themselves at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Jan 7 to have their statements recorded in an ongoing probe into a cartel linked to procurement tenders for the army.

All three were subsequently remanded. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK